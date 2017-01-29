Lindsay Lohan Returns To Instagram In An Unexpected Way

It seems that Lindsay Lohan isn’t quite sure what she is doing on Instagram. After a series of strange posts, many including images of her laying down in weird places, the Mean Girls actress deleted everything on her account. But now she’s back, but not quite how we thought she’d be.

The 30-year-old actress didn’t return to the social media site with a sultry pose or another strange photo of her sitting somewhere random. She didn’t even return by posting an uplifting or positive message like she has in the past. No, Lohan made her return to Instagram political.

“What a dream it is for Mr. President Erdogan and The First Lady to invite me to their home. Their efforts in helping Syrian Refugees is truly inspiring #peace starts now,” she captioned a photo of herself and Turkey’s first family.

This post, complete with a simple call out for peace from the actress, comes just after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning not only Syrian refugees but other people coming to America from other middle eastern and mostly Muslim countries. This order has since left people trapped in American airports trying to return to or come into the country. Lohan ended her post with the Arabic greeting “Alaikum Salam,” which translates to “Peace Be Unto You.”

Lohan didn’t just meet with the Turkish first family, she also met with a young Syrian girl who told the world about her harrowing experience living in war-torn Aleppo. Bana Alabed tweeted her entire experience, showing the world what it was like trying to survive under impossible conditions and constant warfare.

“We want to send to all of the people in Syria and all the people who are suffering and all the refugees that we are here supporting you and you can hang on,” Lohan said on Alabed’s Twitter account during a periscope session. “Be strong, just like Bana has and we’re sending you lots of love and light and blessings.”

It looks like Lohan has decided to take a more active and public position in politics in 2017.

