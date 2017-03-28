Mean Girls Star Lindsay Lohan Reveals Meditating Photo In Thailand

Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to reveal an all-new photo that showed her meditating while in Thailand.

Namaste 🙏🏻#thesecret A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Mar 28, 2017 at 3:31am PDT

The 30-year-old actress captioned the snap: “Namaste #thesecret.”

The image shows the redhead beauty finding her inner peace while sporting a black swimsuit and taking a dip in the water. Lohan’s long locks flow down her shoulders as the sun beams off her porcelain skin. Lindsay sat with her eyes closed and arms are outstretched as she gently placed the backs of her hands on the surface of the water. The Mean Girls star was photographed at a luxury resort called Amanpuri in Phuket, Thaialand, according to Daily Mail.

The photo was an instant hit with Lindsay’s loyal fans on social media as it was liked more than 145k times and received thousands of comments.

In the last few weeks, Lindsay Lohan has been posting a slew of snaps that have been taking Instagram by storm. Most recently, Lindsay Lohan shared a video from Thailand that showed her walking around in the exotic location.

She captioned the clip: “What a beautiful place it is here in Thailand from Sri Panwa Amanpuri and Baba. #blessed #inshallah thank you.”

What a beautiful place it is here in Thailand from Sri Panwa to Amanpuri and Baba. #blessed #inshallah thank you. A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Mar 26, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

On Monday, Lohan posted a photo that showed her lying on an enormous couch while propping herself with her elbows. She was wearing nothing but a t-shirt and appeared to be sporting a head scarf. She captioned the photo, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.”

❤️❤️❤️ لا تحكم على الناس من مظاهرهم Don’t judge a book by it’s cover A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

This isn’t the first time that one of Lindsay’s head scarves has made the news. Earlier this year, she claimed to have been “racially profiled” against for wearing the traditional Muslim garb.

“When I was flying to New York recently I was wearing a headscarf and I got stopped at the airport and was racially profiled for the first time in my life,” she said during an interview. “[The agent] opened my passport and saw Lindsay Lohan and started apologizing but said, ‘Take off your headscarf.’”

Lindsay Lohan explained that she was left her feeling “intimidated,” despite the fact that she was born and raised in New York.

“What scared me was, in that moment, how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel?” she said. “That was really interesting to me. I was kind of shocked. It was jarring.”

