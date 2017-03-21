Lindsay Lohan Reveals Bizarre Cast Away-Style Beach Photo

Lindsay Lohan has taken to Instagram to post a new cast-away style photoshoot.

Although the picture is a bit bizarre, showing Lohan as if she’s on a stranded island, we’ve got to admit that the 30-year-old actress looks incredibly hot.

She is seen wearing a crop top shirt with flowing sleeves and a matching skirt as she’s sitting in the sand with her hands in her hair. Lohan kept it simple and captioned the tropical pic with palm tree emojis and the praying hands emoji.

🌴🌴🌴🙏🏻🌴🌴🌴🌴 A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:08am PDT

Meanwhile, LiLo has been campaigning to be cast as Ariel if Disney proceeds with a live-action adaptation of the animated movie. Back in February the actress posted a side-by-side picture of herself and the character showing off their resemblance. She captioned the pic: “#thelittlemermaid.”

Now Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon has spoken out the campaign. Talking with Vulture to promote the new Disney film he was asked about Lohan’s popular post. He responded with:



“I know! It was sweet, it was very sweet of her. I hope she gets to make that movie. [Laughs.] I feel like I was so lucky in getting this crown jewel, but I’ll go see her in ‘Little Mermaid’, absolutely.”



#thelittlemermaid A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:24am PST

