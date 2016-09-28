Lin-Manuel Miranda To Host Saturday Night Live This October

On Wednesday, NBC announced that “Hamilton” star Lin-Manuel Miranda will be hosting Saturday Night Live on October 8.

The actor burst onto the global scene with his breakout Broadway sensation “Hamilton.” He created and starred in the musical portraying the first U.S. treasury secretary Alexander Hamilton.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The comedy sketch show will also have “Stressed Out” singers Tyler Joseph and Josh Dunn of the duo Twenty One Pilots to perform as the musical guests, according to the Washington Times.

In July, Miranda ended his run with his Pulitzer Prize-winning “Hamilton.” Now that his time with the musical is over, Miranda plans on staying extremely busy. Next, he will be seen starring alongside Emily Blunt in Disney’s sequel to Mary Poppins. Also, Miranda was involved with the upcoming animated film about a Polynesian princess called Moana, for which he wrote the music.

After the success of “Hamilton” launched him into fame, Miranda explained how his life has changed. “When I wake up in the morning, I feel the same,” Miranda told Variety. “It’s really when I leave the house that’s the measure of how different the world is, coming out here and being a selfie magnet in the streets of New York City.”

SHOUT IT TO THE ROOFTOPS! @HamiltonMusical‘s @Lin_Manuel will host our second episode of the season with musical guest @twentyonepilots! pic.twitter.com/78mte6yvL0 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) September 28, 2016

Season 42 of SNL will premiere on October 1 on NBC with Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie set to host with R&B singer The Weeknd making an appearance as the musical guest.

Are you excited to see Lin Manuel-Miranda host Saturday Night Live?

[H/T Washington Times, Variety]