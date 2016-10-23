Leonardo DiCaprio Set To Star In Sun Records Biopic

While the world is still waiting for Leonardo DiCaprio‘s next big part – post Oscar – he has decided to take part in an untitled biopic. According to Rolling Stone, DiCaprio will be playing the part of Sam Phillips, the creator of Sun Records, in a film about Phillips life and the creation of the company that would record countless stars.

Back in 1952, Phillips founded Sun Records in Memphis. This meant his studio was used to record Elvis Presley‘s early hits, such as “That’s All Right.” That recording session was only one of many that Phillips would take part in during the history of Sun Records. He also took part in the impromptu Million Dollar Quartet in 1956. This was the first time Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis performed together. Phillips passed away in 2003.

Videos by PopCulture.com

DiCaprio will not only star in this biopic, but he will also be a producer on the film. His company, Appian Way, secured the right to Sam Phillips: The Man Who Invented Rock ‘N’ Roll, a book by Peter Guralnick. Rockstar Mick Jagger will be joining DiCaprio in the producer’s chair, helping bring to life the story of this rock legend.

Though it seems that DiCaprio has been working on a lot of projects “behind the scenes,” it’s unlikely that this film will be his first major role since winning his Oscar for The Revenant. Lately, DiCaprio has been working on a the long-time project Devil in the White City, as well as an environmental documentary called Before the Flood, which focuses on climate change.

Hopefully DiCaprio fans won’t have to wait too much longer for the best-actor winner to make another appearance on the silver screen. It’s still unclear as to when the Phillips biopic might arrive in theaters.

[H/T Rolling Stone]