Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Nina Agdal Reveals Bikini Pics That Give Swimwear A New Name

Many people consider 2016 to have been a very rough year, but for Leonardo DiCaprio, it was a pretty good one. Not only did he finally win an Oscar, thanks to his performance in The Revenant, but he also began dating model Nina Agdal, who is 18 years his junior. One look at a recent photoshoot of hers and it’s easy to see how she captured the actor’s attention. You can head to Daily Mail to see all of the photos.

The photoshoot showed off various types of swimsuits of varying size, shape, and color.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Agdal and DiCaprio have been dating for six months and, based on recent sightings, seem to be doing quite well. The pair was spotted at Jimmy Fallon’s Golden Globe Awards after party, held at Delilah’s in West Hollywood.

A few days before that awards ceremony, the two were spotted in Mexico vacationing with a few other friends.

The Danish-born model debuted in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2012 and two years later, graced the cover of the 50th-anniversary issue with Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge. In 2013, Agdal took another coveted position in the world of modeling, which was starring in a Super Bowl commercial for Carl’s Jr, joining the ranks of Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, and fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue superstar Kate Upton.

MORE NEWS: Leonardo DiCaprio Produced Captain Planet Movie In The Works / Leonardo DiCaprio Talks Turning Down Robin, Spider-Man / Leonardo DiCaprio Writes Touching Letter To Alan Thicke / Leonardo DiCaprio Gifts Ivanka Trump New Climate Change Doc

[H/T Daily Mail]