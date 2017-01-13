Lemony Snicket Says Series Of Unfortunate Events Season Two Is Already Happening

The world is waiting with anticipation as 2017’s first highly-awaited new series is set to debut on Netflix in just a couple of days.

A Series Of Unfortunate Events, based on the popular book series by Lemony Snicket, is set to air on Netflix January 13. Fans of the book have been excited to see the story told over a longer series, rather than in a movie, and casual fans are looking forward to the fun and dark tone set in the trailers.

While the first season hasn’t even aired yet, it looks like a second season has already been green-lit.

Snicket worked closely with the Netflix producers, and served as the show’s main writers. In an interview with EW, the author was asked about his current workload. Without missing a beat, Snicket revealed that he had already started on season two.

“I am deep in season 2. I’ve been working in my own dining room with a team of writers I’m really loving on the next season, and we hope to get the go-ahead to do season 3, which… given how quickly young actors age and change, we’re trying to film everything as quickly as possible. The second season is laid out to be 10 episodes for the next five books, so it ends on The Carnivorous Carnival, and the third season would be the rest of it.”

Not only does season two seem like a done deal, but this comment makes it sound like a third season is probably on the way. Unfortunately, three season will tell the entire story of the book series, so that’s likely all we will get.

