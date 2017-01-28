LEGO Rumored To Release New Pirates Of The Caribbean Ship In March

Rumors of a new trailer for the latest installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise have been bubbling to the surface, and now they’re accompanied by a new LEGO set to go with it.

Reddit user and LEGO sleuth CM4Sci has released an image from an upcoming LEGO Calendar which features a mystery set that’s been blurred out.

But despite the photo manipulation, some details of the large set can be identified and it looks to belong to a rumored set from the latest Pirates film, Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Check it out for yourself.

A new set based on one of the new ships has been rumored for a while, first reported by the Brick Fan.

The new details from the calendar CM4Sci posted states that this mystery set will be available to LEGO VIP members from March 27th through the 30th, giving them a head start to nab the exclusive.

However, the calendar is from the Shanghai LEGO Store, so the details might not be the same for the set when it releases in the United States.

The Brick Fan postulates it will be either based on the Dying Gull or the Silent Mary, will be a Direct-To-Consumer set, and should sell for $200-$250.

We will learn more within the next month, and should have a new trailer to go with it.

Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all-new “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazer (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea – notably Jack. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifull small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has never faced.



Johnny Depp returns to his iconic, Academy Award-nominated role of Captain Jack Sparrow, one of the most beloved characters in motion picture history, newly joined by Oscar-winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Skyfall), rising young stars Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner, British television’s Skins) and Brenton Thwaites (Maleficent, The Giver) and Golshifteh Farahani (The Patience Stone, Exodus: Gods and Kings). Rejoining the action are Academy Award winner Geoffrey Rush as Barbossa, Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Kevin R. McNally as Joshamee Gibbs and Stephen Graham as Scrum.

