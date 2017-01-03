Lee Brice Is Expecting Baby No. 3

This family is going to be big enough to be their own band! Lee Brice is expecting his third child with wife Sara.

Merry Christmas from our family to yours. Wishing you all much joy & happiness today and through the New Year. A photo posted by Lee Brice (@leebrice) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:34am PST

The country star confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE on Tuesday.

“Our whole family is thrilled to welcome our third child,” the “Love Like Crazy” singer said. “Takoda and Ryker are so excited and Sara is more beautiful than ever. We can’t wait for our new little one to get here this summer.”

Can’t wait to cheer on my @ClemsonTigers tomorrow. #CollegeColors A photo posted by Lee Brice (@leebrice) on Sep 4, 2015 at 12:24pm PDT

The new addition will have two big brothers, Ryker Mobley, 3, and Takoda, 8.

My beautiful wife Sara and I are so thankful for every moment with these two. Happy Thanksgiving everybody! 📷: @montgomeryleephotography A photo posted by Lee Brice (@leebrice) on Nov 24, 2016 at 10:04am PST

It wouldn’t be surprising if the new baby inspired some new music. Brice famously wrote his hit “I Don’t Dance” for his wife and even danced to it on their wedding day.

Congratulations to this sweet family!

This story first appeared at Womanista.