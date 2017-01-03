Lee Brice Is Expecting Baby No. 3

This family is going to be big enough to be their own band! Lee Brice is expecting his third child with wife Sara.
The country star confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE on Tuesday.
“Our whole family is thrilled to welcome our third child,” the “Love Like Crazy” singer said. “Takoda and Ryker are so excited and Sara is more beautiful than ever. We can’t wait for our new little one to get here this summer.”
The new addition will have two big brothers, Ryker Mobley, 3, and Takoda, 8.
It wouldn’t be surprising if the new baby inspired some new music. Brice famously wrote his hit “I Don’t Dance” for his wife and even danced to it on their wedding day.
Congratulations to this sweet family!
