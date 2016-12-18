Leah Remini Says Tom Cruise Believes She Is The Devil

Leah Remini has been very open about her views on the Church of Scientology. Since she left the church in 2013, she has been sharing her stories about what happened inside the church and what those who follow the church truly believe. The King of Queens star recently opened up about the church’s most famous member – Tom Cruise.

While promoting her new docuseries, Scientology and The Aftermath, Remini sat down with Larry King. During the interview, the veteran host couldn’t help but as the question on everyone’s mind, “What would Tom Cruise say to you?”

“He wouldn’t say anything to me because he thinks I’m the devil,” Remini said, and she meant it literally. “He honestly believes … Tom and most Scientologists, all Scientologist, are taught to believe that people like me are literally the devil, that we mean them harm.”

Remini knows that church of Scientology well. She was raised in the church and only defected as an adult. Since then, she has made it her mission to expose the harm does to it’s members, such as the allegations of rape and abuse within the church. That is what she hopes to do with her new show, where she interviews former members.

The actress went on to tell King about just how involved Cruise is in the church. She describes him as a “true believer.” She says that Cruise knows all the harm the church causes, but that deep down, in his heart, he believes the teachings.

This is the second time Remini has brought up the topic of Cruise during an interview about her former religion. In a Reddit AMA, she confirmed the fact that Scientologists believe that Cruise is their Messiah.

“To the ‘Church,’ yes,” she wrote. “Parishioners believe that he is singlehandedly changing the planet because that is what the ‘Church’ is telling them.”

