Lauren Conrad Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband William Tell

Surprise! The Hills and Laguna Beach star Lauren Conrad is expecting with her husband William Tell. This will be their first bundle of joy.

Conrad shared the news on Instagram New Year’s Day writing,”Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…”

The sonogram gives her loyal followers a little glimpse at what she will be busy with in 2017.

So how many would she like to have? Back in 2015 she mentioned in a blog post that she would like “Maybe Two,” adding, “That way we aren’t outnumbered, E! News reports.

What a great way for the happy couple to start of the new year! Congrats!

