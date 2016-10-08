Larry The Cable Guy Snaps Man’s Arm In Arm Wrestling Match

WARNING: This video is horrendously grotesque!

We don’t think this is what Larry the Cable Guy meant by “Git-R-Done.” The comedian dang near snapped this unlucky guy’s arm completely off of his body!

Larry the Cable Guy, the funny man who’s made nearly $50 million cracking redneck jokes, is a big time Nebraska Huskers football fan. Last Saturday in Lincoln while taking in the game against Illinois, some muscled up army vet named John in the same luxury suite challenged the comedian to an arm-wrestling contest.

Surprisingly the competition looked like it was a fair match-up…until it suddenly was not. In a surge of strength, Larry the Cable Guy puts all his might into one last push to defeat the army vet.

Just as the comedian nearly pinned John’s arm to the table, the army vet’s arm breaks in a gut-wrenching fashion. The break happens about the 0:40 mark in the video, and the grisly popping sound it maybe worse than looking at the injury as it happens.

The comedian immediately has a look of utter shock on his face as the army vet clutches his arm in pain.

According to TMZ, John had to have surgery and a plate put in his arm. Most fittingly, John broke his humerus bone (the funny bone).

Check out the video above to see Larry the Cable Guy snap this army vet’s arm. However, be warned, it is totally gross!

We wish John a quick recovery.

