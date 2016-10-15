Largest Alligator Ever In Texas Caught Alive

The Trinity River National Wildlife Refuge officials have captured the largest alligator ever caught alive in Texas history. The humongous animal has aptly been dubbed “Big Tex.”

On Wednesday, the 13-foot, 8-inch gator that weighs over 900 pounds was discovered in the refuge’s Lake Champion by the staff when he was getting “a little too friendly.”

Stuart Marcus, the refuge manager stated in a news release: “We were receiving comments and video of alligators approaching the shoreline when people walked up to crab, fish, or take photos. While the animal had not aggressively attacked anyone yet, it was considered a little too close for comfort.”

In order to get some help in coralling the enormous reptile, the Refuge staff contacted Gator Country.

“Capturing this magnificent creature was truly the pinnacle of my career,” said Gary Saurage, the Gator Country owner who also stars on the show the CMT show Gator 911.

Saurage told ABC News, “All the alligators in the lake scattered out and made room for him and then he stopped about 10 feet from us out in the water.”

“We had an intense stare-down for about 20 minutes before it decided to lunge,” Saurage recalled. “I was able to get the rope through his snout and cinch it tight, but then he just took me down the hill, man. I thought I was gon’ be a goner, but then everybody got on the rope and pulled me back.”

Saurage and his team were able to tie the rope around a tree before tying an additional rope around a truck in order to yank the gator out of the water.

“Seeing the massive size of this live animal in person, it was just unbelievable,” Saurage said.

The gator was then transported to a pool in Gator Country in Beaumont, Texas after finally being caught.

When pondering on what to call the gator, Saurage sent out a request on social media asking for name ideas. He explained that he received an “overwhelming response.”

“We’re probably going to go with Big Tex,” Saurage revealed. “Almost 85 percent of people said we should name him that.”

Congratulations to the Trinity River National Wildlife Refuge officials, and the staff at Gator Country!

[H/T ABC News]