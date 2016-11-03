Lance Bass Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery

Lance Bass recently dished on his close friend Kim Kardashian, and how her famous family is recovering from the horrific robbery that went down in October.

The 37-year-old singer revealed during an interview with Access Hollywood, “I spoke to Kris [Jenner] right when it happened.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Of course, the family was devastated over it,” Bass said. “I mean, it’s something that I don’t think people are going to get over for a very long time. That’s got to be a traumatic experience.”

Bass explained that Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner was shocked when she learned that her daughter Kim was in possession of millions of dollars worth of jewelry that was stolen by a group of masked men who broke into her Paris hotel room.

“You couldn’t imagine your own child going through something like that,” Bass said. “All the worst things go through your head of what could have been.”

While Kris Jenner and the family may have been shocked upon hearing about the robbery, Lance Bass has said that they are going to provide all the support that Kim could need in recovery.

“But, you know, they’re all together and are obviously a very supportive family,” he said. “You couldn’t ask for a better family to go through something like this together.”

The former *NSYNC band member also commented on how his Keeping Up With the Kardashians star friend is staying out of the spotlight.

“She’s kind of staying out of the limelight for right now and just kind of recovering from this,” said Bass. “This is going to live with her for a very long time. It’s very sad.”

Check out the interview with Lance Bass above.

Since the frightening ordeal in Paris, Kim has been noticeably absent from the public eye and on social media. She teased her return to Facebook earlier this week, but then proceeded to take the posts down.

The Selfish author was spotted getting ice cream with her friend Jonathan Cheban recently, and she was also seen in attendance backstage at her rapper husband Kanye West’s concert.

To keep up with Lance Bass, check out his reality series Finding Prince Charming on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Logo. For more Kim Kardashian, tune in for Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! on Sundays at 9.

What are your thoughts on what Lance Bass has revealed about his friend Kim Kardashian’s emotional state?

[H/T Access Hollywood, People]