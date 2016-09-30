Lady Gaga Will Perform the 2017 Superbowl Halftime Show

It’s official, the Super Bowl LI is going gaga. Lady Gaga will be performing for the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show!

There have been some amazing Super Bowl halftime shows in the past, and there have been some pretty disappointing ones too. But this year, who knows what to expect when the infamous Lady Gaga takes the stage.

Lady Gaga is known for her outrageous outfits, her catchy music, and her incredible performances. So, whether her halftime show goes down as one of the best, or one of the worst, it will definitely be unforgettable.

In her announcement tweet, the pop star used a little word play to nod at her latest single, “Perfect Illusion.”

“It’s not an illusion. The rumors are true. This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA!” she wrote.

Though football season has just started, it’s never too early to start preparing for the biggest day in television. There is no way of knowing which teams are likely to be playing this year, but you can get prepped by binge listening to the best of Lady Gaga’s.

