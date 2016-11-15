Lady Gaga Tells Women To ‘Take Off The Corsets’ And Start Fighting

In a recent Instagram post, Lady Gaga encouraged her followers to go out and vote. She encouraged people to use their constitutional right and make their voice heard. She is still encouraging people to speak out by participating in protests herself. In that same voting tweet, she also encouraged women to take the “Corsets Off!”

In an essay she wrote for Harper’s Bazaar, the singer goes into more detail about exactly what she meant by that Instagram post. Not only does she directly reference the women’s suffrage movement, but she calls back to one of the many rally calls for women’s rights.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Let’s go you modern suffragettes, go put on your hats and #GoVote 🎤 “Corsets Off!” A photo posted by #VoteHillary (@ladygaga) on Nov 6, 2016 at 12:43am PDT

“Let’s go you modern suffragettes, go put on your hats and #GoVote. ‘ Corsets Off!’” read the entire post.

In her essay, Gaga discusses what it means to be a woman in modern times. Of course, she, as a lover of corsets herself, doesn’t mean to literally remove the corsets. What she means is that women of today need to remove things that hold them back, whether it is the establishment, their views of themselves, or their really uncomfortable undergarments.

“Being a lady today means being a fighter. It means being a survivor,” she said in her essay. “It means letting yourself be vulnerable and acknowledging you shame or that you’re sad or you’re angry. It takes great strength to do that.”

Gaga admits that after turning 30 she has had a clearer vision about what she wants out of life. She says that now she is a “fully formed woman” and is no longer worried about seeking fame.

“I want to be somebody who is fighting for what’s true – not for more attention, more fame, more accolades,” she said. “Health, happiness, love – these are the things that are at the heart of a great lady, I think. That’s the kind of lady I want to be.”

More about Lady Gaga: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ Gets Release Date, American Horror Story: Roanoke Reveals Lady Gaga’s Crazy Backstory, Lady Gaga Will Perform the 2017 Superbowl Halftime Show

[H/T MTV]