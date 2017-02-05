Lady Gaga Lays On The Field Before Super Bowl In Revealing Dress With Parents

Lady Gaga is seriously taking people’s advice to relax before her Super Bowl halftime show too literally. The songstress was seen hitting the field to warm up, where she lied on the grass with her parents and posed for a few pictures.

Gaga posted the image to Twitter with the caption, “We’re missing my sister cuz she in the back sewing costumes! #FamilyMatters #PepsiHalftime #SB51.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Super Bowl LI is getting a full dose of Gaga after the pop star crushed the national anthem at last year’s big game. Country singer Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem at this year’s game, while Gaga will take to the world’s biggest stage for the halftime show, and since no one likes to do the Super Bowl halftime show alone, Gaga has invited Tony Bennett to join her.

There was also a rumor that pop star Beyoncé would be joining Gaga for the halftime show as well. It seemed legit as the game is in Queen Bey’s hometown of Houston. However, Gaga put that rumor to bed on Thursday.

“She’s always very inspiring and gives great advice, she’s a very focused and genuine performer,” Gaga said.

The songstress also added that she may take a few cues from Beyoncé, but that the singer won’t be on stage with her.

Next: Trailers We Could See During This Year’s Super Bowl

“I’m going to be taking the spirit of many performers with me on that stage when I go up there,” Gaga said. “I’m grateful to have wonderful women in this business that are supportive of me.”

CNN has reported that Gaga is going to have “hundreds of lit-up drones” flying around the stadium of her show. The wild thing about that is that Gaga reportedly had to get FAA approval before she was allowed to move forward with the idea.

This rumor is potentially still in play as Gaga didn’t reveal whether or not it will be happening.

Anyway, the Super Bowl show is a big deal for Gaga as the 30-year-old singer has been waiting 26 years to sing at halftime of the Super Bowl.

“I’ve been planning this since I was 4, so I know exactly what I’m going to do,” Gaga said recently. “For me, it’s all about giving to the fans and bringing people together that wouldn’t normally come together.”

More: John Wick: Chapter 2 Super Bowl Spot Released | Michael Bay Releases Transformers: The Last Knight Super Bowl Trailer Early After Hacking Incident | Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Planning An Epic Super Bowl Party

[H/T Twitter, CNN]