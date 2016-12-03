Kylie Jenner’s New Bikini Outfit Is Out Of This World

Just because it’s the Christmas season, doesn’t mean Kylie Jenner is done donning her bikinis.

The reality star has been spending some time in Miami, Florida with her sister Kendall and her boyfriend Tyga. It seems that when she isn’t hanging out at the clubs, she is up for a couple of revealing photoshoots.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 3, 2016 at 10:27am PST

Jenner showed off her envious curves while wearing a sexy black bikini, despite the fact that it’s December. Her most recent photos are of her kneeling down in a swimming pool, clearly avoiding getting too much of her body wet.

fill yourself with adventure ✨ A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 3, 2016 at 10:18am PST

“Fill yourself with adventure,” she captioned the photos.

Her first photoshoot of the trip included her wearing an equally revealing bikini, but this time she didn’t have to kneel in the cold water. Instead, she decided to lay out and “sun” herself on a clearly overcast and cloudy day.

The 19-year-old star may have spent her days hanging out in her sexy swimwear, but she spent her night out with Tyga, who was performing at a club in the city. Jenner was able to score a spot in the club despite being underage – it helps to be dating the talent.

According to snapchat, the evening was filled with Kendall sitting on Kylie’s lap, good music, and Tyga throwing money out into the crowd. One thing is for certain, Jenner is having quite the vacation.

