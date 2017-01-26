Kylie Jenner Went Full Kendall Jenner And Revealed A See-Through Outfit

While Kendall Jenner is out and about in Paris, flaunting everything in her sheer outfits, Kylie Jenner has decided to flaunt her stuff on the internet. The makeup mogul recently posted a sultry shot of her in a fully sheer dress.

The social media star posted the photo on her Instagram in the afternoon but captioned the photo as “mornings with @sashasamsnova,” suggesting that her sheer outfit was definitely created for the bedroom, not the streets of Paris like her sister.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Of course, this isn’t the only sultry pic the youngest Jenner has posted on her Instagram. Actually, it seems that Kylie has had a little photoshoot with photographer Sasha Samsonova recently. She pulled out all the stops and showed off all her curves.

mornings with @sashasamsonova A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 24, 2017 at 12:18pm PST

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has always been confident in posting her sexiest photos, much like most of the other women in her famous family. Of course, it helps that Kylie is just as famous for her curves as her older sister, Kim Kardashian. So, why not flaunt them.

When Kylie isn’t posting her sexy snaps online, she is busy building up her own brand. She recently took hold of the second richest sister in her family thanks to her makeup line. Her lip kits and pallets are almost always sold out, and her pop shops bring in people from miles and miles away.

Kylie actually just used her makeup line to make a huge donation to charity.

More: Kylie Jenner Just Revealed A Whole New Look On Snapchat | Kendall Jenner’s See-Through Top Left Little To The Imagination | Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Will Star In Ocean’s Eight

[H/T Instagram]