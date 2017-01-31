Kylie Jenner Takes Costa Rica To The Next Level With Swimsuit Photo

Kylie Jenner shared a bikini pic that will make your heart skip a beat. The 19-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday to share a pic that flaunted her famously curvy figure.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the pic with the simple caption: “hola.”

hola A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

Since posting on Instagram, Kylie Jenner’s 84.2 million followers showered the photo with more than 2.3 million likes. More than 49k social media users took to the comment section to express how stunning the Lip Kit creator looks in the snap.

In the photo, Kylie is sporting a pair of fancy sunglasses while rocking a black bikini top and matching, strappy bottoms. The selfie puts the reality star’s fit physique on full display as she holds her raven black in her left hand and cell phone in the other.

Jenner’s ample cleavage is front and center in the pic, and many of her followers have speculated that she recently went under the knife for a breast augmentation surgery. A doctor even spoke out saying that judging by the latest images of Kylie that she more than likely had a boob job.

“Looking at the recent images of Kylie, it would appear that she has had a recent Breast Augmentation,” a Clinical Director at Transform, Mark Norfolk said. “Considering Kylie’s weight hasn’t fluctuated hugely over the last year it is unusual that her breast size would increase so dramatically and in my professional opinion, I don’t believe that this increase in size is down to hormones as she is claiming.”

Norfolk continued by saying: “Kylie also looks to be around a petite size 8 or so her breasts don’t seem naturally in proportion with her dress size. However, without seeing her in person, it’s hard to say for certain and as we are unable to see the outlines of Kylie’s breast there is a chance the increase in breast size could be down to a good bra.”

Body is a Wonderland ✨ A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:05pm PST

Kylie has spoken out on the issue and totally slammed the rumors. Check out what she had to say here.

Most of the Kardashian clan – including Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner – has been on vacation in Costa Rica this week. The celebrity family has been sharing a slew of sexy pics on social media this week and their followers have been absolutely eating it up.

Kylie Jenner went braless in a gorgeous fringed dress. Kourtney completely stripped down to her birthday suit for a dip in the pool. Kim Kardashian wore a see-through dress that left nothing to the imagination.

Is this your favorite photo of Kylie Jenner?

[H/T Instagram: Kylie Jenner]