Kylie Jenner’s New Two-Piece Spandex Suit Is For Adult Eyes Only

Kylie Jenner rocked one of her most daring outfits ever while going on a shopping trip with a friend in Canoga Park, California on Sunday afternoon.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed sporting a nude bralet with matching skintight pants that put her stunning figure on full display. The top showed off Kylie’s ample cleavage while the high-waisted bottoms flaunted her hourglass shape. To complete her look, the Lip Kit creator donned a pair of chic sunglasses and carried a snakeskin printed handbag over her shoulder.

Kylie Jenner and her pal were spotted together eating at the Gyu-Kaku restaurant at the Topanga Mall. They were later pictured as they left in the social media mogul’s flashy orange Lamborghini.

Earlier in the day, Kylie and Caitlyn Jenner went out for a drive in her sports car, which retails at $400k and up, according to Daily Mail. The 19-year-old model took to Snapchat to share photos showing Caitlyn, who was wearing a light blue top, behind the wheel.

Kylie looked a bit apprehensive with Caitlyn behind the wheel of the convertible as she posted a picture with a dog-ear filter that showed Caitlyn looked rather perplexed while hopping into the driver’s seat.

This past weekend Kylie wore another eye-catching outfit that showed off some serious skin. The black-haired beauty went full fishnet from head to toe. Kylie’s top featured a high neckline that was open at the shoulders. She wore see-through netted skirt that gave a glimpse at her toned and tanned pins and a pair of fishnet style knee-high boots. Her stick straight locks were parted down the middle of her head and flowing down her back.

The pics were snapped while Kylie was leaving celeb hangout Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday night.

She captioned the photo, “last night.”

