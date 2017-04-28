Kylie Jenner Reveals New Snapchat Pic For The ‘Photoshop Police’

Kylie Jenner has revealed in the past that she does not digitally edit or Photoshop her social media pictures and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is calling out the so-called “Photoshop Police.”

The 19-year-old lip kit mogul shared a black and white video of herself next to the curtain, which featured in the original photo and many thought looked like it bent due to editing.

Kylie captioned the video, “for the Photoshop police.”

Explaining why the crooked curtain was no smoking Photoshop gun, Kylie said, “So like this is my selfie mirror and my Snapchat mirror.”

She continued, “And so for future is this curtain hanging, it looks crooked.”

Check out Kylie’s Snapchat post below:

This all started on Wednesday when fans accused Kylie of using Photoshop or another editing program to exaggerate the difference between her hips and waist.

In the photo, Kylie is seen posing in a pair of high-waisted navy blue Puma underpants. The cut of the underwear drew attention to her curvaceous hips while her long-sleeve white t-shirt was pulled up to reveal her impossibly thin waist.

Fans immediately questioned the authenticity of the picture based on the star’s background. Her followers were certain that the picture was warped in areas to give her a better physique.

“Squats??? How about I call out your deformed moulding on the door to the left,” wrote one fan.

“Photoshop and Photoshop and more Photoshop,” commented another.

“The wall crooked, edited!” pointed out a third.

But while many fans did not like the photo, her potentially biggest fan at the moment did.

