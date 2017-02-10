Kylie Jenner Reveals Immaculate Selfie

Kylie Jenner is undoubtedly one of the queens of social media, and she has spent years and years perfecting the art of taking pictures of herself. On Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a selfie that might just be the best one of them all.

The 19-year-old model captioned the photo: “Happy Thursday.”

Happy Thursday 💫 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:32am PST

In the stunning image, the Lip Kit creator’s looks absolutely flawless. Kylie went with a natural lip color that showed off her signature pout while rocking a white, knit top. Jenner’s long lashes made her eyes look totally mesmerizing as her jet-black tresses beamed in the sunlight shining in through the car window.

Kylie’s followers went totally nuts after she posted this stunning selfie and dished out more than 2.6 million likes and over 74k comments.

When Kylie isn’t sharing steamy selfies on Instagram, she has been taking to social media quite frequently to promote the opening of her new store in New York City.

Jenner shared the snap with this caption:

“Wow can’t believe I’m coming to NYC next week to open up my second Pop Up Shop… DREAMS!!! I’ll see you guys there… Address: 27 Mercer St. New York City

When: 2/13/17 I’ll open the doors at 10 a.m. that morning & will be open daily until 9 pm! Store will stay there until supplies run out! XOXO

**Yes, we will be open on Valentine’s Day.”

While Kylie may be totally thrilled about offering her new products to her loyals fans, there are other customers who have taken issue with her cosmetics company. In fact, Kylie may be facing a massive lawsuit! Learn more here.

To keep up with Kylie Jenner, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

What is your favorite Kylie Jenner selfie?

