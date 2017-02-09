Kylie Jenner Reveals Full See-Through Pic, Crown And All

Kylie Jenner shared an all-new steamy pic while rocking a see-through top and a crown on her head. On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted the sizzling hot snap for all of her 85.4 million followers to enjoy.

The 19-year-old model shared the pic with a crown emoji in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

👑 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:32pm PST

Since sharing on social media, the Lip Kit Creator’s risqué photo received more than 2.3 million likes and over 25k comments.

In the pic, Kylie is rocking a see-through, fish-net top and a intricately-detailed crown atop her raven-black locks. The reality star is holding the gorgeous diadem on her head as she eyes closes while the sunlight beams off of her skin.

This isn’t the first time this week that the social media starlet has shown off her famously curvy figure on the Internet. On Wednesday, Kylie shared a trio of pics that flaunted her ample bosom and showcased her new bob haircut.

Jenner was photographed wearing a black, lace-up bustier that left almost nothing at all to the imagination. To complete the outfit, Kylie rocked a pair of draw-string grey sweatpants.

DropOne @kendallandkylie Coming Soon A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 7, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

The new images were shared in order to promote Kylie and her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner’s new releases from the label’s Drop One from their clothing line, Kendall + Kylie.

DropOne @kendallandkylie Coming Soon A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PST

While business with Kendall + Kylie will likely boom once these new clothing items drop on their fashion line, Kylie has been going through a tumultuous period with her cosmetics businesses recently.

Kylie Cosmetics has gotten itself into hot water after the company was accused of re-packaging older items at higher prices. Her fans have been lashing out at her on Twitter and other social media platforms, and there could possibly be some lawsuits coming Kylie’s way. Learn more here.

What was your reaction after seeing Kylie Jenner’s latest see-through pic?

Up Next: Kylie Jenner Embroiled In Makeup Controversy For Re-Packaging Old Items At Higher Prices | Kendall Jenner’s New Vogue Cover Is Under Fire For Photoshopping | Puma Releases Wild Spandex Photo Featuring Kylie Jenner

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!

[H/T Instagram: Kylie Jenner]