Kylie Jenner Poses With Massive Snake

Kylie Jenner shocked her fans on social media after sharing a photo from her new calendar that shows her being wrapped up by a gigantic snake.

The 19-year-old reality star gave her followers a preview of the pictures on Snapchat over the weekend. While the images are blurry, it’s clear to tell that all of the calendar photos are quite provocative.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the Snapchat video, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave a sneak peak of the cover, back, and April shots from the calendar. During the brief clip Kylie said to the camera, “You guys, I’ve literally always wanted to do this. I’m really excited to show you. I asked Terry Richardson to do this with me. So I made my very own calendar with Terry Richardson – all exclusive pics. Alright, I want to keep the rest of the photos a secret because I want it to be a surprise, but this one’s April.”

Check out the photo of Kylie and the massive snake above.

Kylie announced that the launch of her new calendar via an Instagram post. She shared a photo of herself while wearing a black crown and a lace lingerie top along with the caption: “The official KYLIE JENNER 2017 calendar with @terryrichardson launches on KylieJennerShop.com December 10th…all exclusive terry photos. Checko ut my snapchat for a preview xoxo!”

The Official KYLIE JENNER 2017 calendar with @terryrichardson launches on KylieJennerShop.com December 10th 😩🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 all exclusive terry photos. Check out my snapchat for a preview xoxo ! A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 4, 2016 at 5:59pm PST

Kylie has been making headlines in the past couple weeks for a slew of sexy pics that she’s shared on her Instagram page. She also posted a seriously racy snap from a photoshoot with her boyfriend Tyga. She was pictured straddling her rapper beau while topless. Check out the pictures here.

Follow Kylie Jenner on Instagram here.

What do you think about Kylie Jenner’s racy new calendar photo with a giant snake?

MORE Kylie Jenner: Kylie Jenner’s New Bikini Outfit Is Out Of This World / Kylie Jenner Forced To Apologize After Starting This Rumor About Her Sister / Kylie Jenner Forced To Apologize After Starting This Rumor About Her Sister / Kylie Jenner Skips AMAs For New Litter Of Puppies / Kylie Jenner Surprises Fans By Announcing Pop Up Shop On Instagram / Kylie Jenner Spends Millions On Another Mansion

[H/T Elite Daily]