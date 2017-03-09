Kylie Jenner Wore Quite The Outfit To Disneyland For International Women’s Day

Kylie Jenner celebrated International Women’s Day by putting her rocking bod on full display in a sizzling hot getup. The 19-year-old and her rapper beau, Tyga, spent time together enjoying the sunshine at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

While at the amusement park, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a white crop top that showcased her busty build. Kylie sported a pair of high-waisted, skintight jeans and completed her look with a black baseball cap and white sneakers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out the photos of Kylie Jenner here.

“Rack City” rapper Tyga went for a casual look as well as he sported a colorful t-shirt with red and white stripes. The 27-year-old musician was also wearing a black baseball cap and opted for black pants with matching black sneakers.

Kylie Jenner treated her followers to a look at her stunning figure in a series of Snapchat posted during her Women’s Day outing. The pic showed the Lip Kit creator using a filter that gave her cat ears and a black button nose.

Also on Snapchat, the black-haired beauty showed off new henna tattoos that she and her friends got on their forearms. She shared the photo with the caption: “Why not?”

Kylie Jenner has clearly been digging the crop top trend. On Tuesday, the cosmetics mogul took to Instagram to share a sexy pic that showed her sporting an all-gray ensemble that flaunted her toned abs. The outfit showcased Kylie’s ample cleavage as well as her hourglass shape as she struck a seductive pose for the mirror selfie.

“Obsessed with my @fashionnova set Get it at FashionNova.com #ad,” she captioned the pic.

Obsessed with my @fashionnova set 💜Get it at FashionNova.com 😍 #ad A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:00am PST

Earlier this week, Kylie treated her followers on social media to some of her hottest snaps ever. Jenner exposed her wild side in a series of nature-themed pics that show her rocking a daring bikini that will take your breath away. Check out the photos here.

To keep up with Kylie Jenner, follow her on Instagram here.

Did you like Kylie Jenner‘s look for International Women’s Day?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]