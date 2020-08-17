Kylie Jenner has recently been accused of titling a photo of hers "brown skinned girl" that features her in the picture, however, it was allegedly photoshopped to say that. The 23-year-old posted a photo recently in a gorgeous black-and-white onesie but it's the caption that's making headlines. According to one Instagram account, Jenner simply had emojis in the caption, but then edited it by including "brown eyed girl." The photo was allegedly photoshopped to say "brown skinned girl" which has created waives throughout social media.

Several fans noticed her photo was edited and were under the impression she changed it from "brown skinned girl" to "brown eyed girl" however, that's not the case according to the Instagram account kyliesnapchat. In a side-by-side photo, the account user posted the original photo to the one it's at now, versus the one it was photoshopped to. "The left photo of this first slide is the original screenshot of Kylie's photo that she posted 18 hours ago. The right is her edited caption. People didn't start commenting about the fake caption until 9/10 hours ago, probably after the photoshopped caption started going around the internet," the instagram user captioned the photo. "There's no comments 18 hours ago about the caption lol. But everyone who thinks it's real is saying 'but her post does say edited' yeah because she did edit it from the emojis and then added brown eyed girl. Just gonna leave this here. The left screenshot is from @styleforkardashians."

Jenner, and some of her sisters, have been accused of stealing Black culture for their own gain, which adds to the fire. She was recently dragged for appearing briefly in Cardi B's music video for "WAP," so much so, a petition was circulating to have her removed. Fans felt as if this music video was to celebrate Black women, and having the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in there didn't go over well with viewers. Despite the backlash, Cardi B did come to her defense saying she wanted to include other cultures in her video, but not even that went over well with her fans.