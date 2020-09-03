Kim Kardashian Seemingly Gives 'Birth' to Kylie Jenner in Kanye West's Leaked Music Video

✖

It's no secret how close the Kardashian and Jenner sisters are, but in Kanye West's new music video, they just took their family dynamic to another level. In West's leaked video for "Feel Me" — which has turned some heads — towards the end Kim Kardashian looks like she's giving birth to little sister Kylie Jenner. According to the director, Eli Linnetz, there's significant meaning behind it.

"It features Kylie coming out of Kim's vagina," Linnetz, who also directed West's "Famous" and "Fade" videos, told E! News. "The metaphorical meaning being that there would be no Kylie without Kim." The song that features Tyga, shows Jenner and Kardashian walking around in two pieces, one being a thong that Kardashian sports, while they each walk around in heals on a monster truck track.

View this post on Instagram #kimkardashian #kyliejenner #feelme A post shared by eli russell linnetz (@elirusselllinnetz) on Sep 2, 2020 at 9:57am PDT

The video was actually shot three years ago, but has not made it to surface until now. "The video was shot over five months but was never released because Kylie and Tyga broke," Linnetz said. The video cost $1 million to make and contain the concept of man versus machine. "The visual smashing of American iconography, man made machinery battling man-made women," the director detailed. "A battle of machines set in a futuristic mysterious magic arena."

In recent months, Kardashian and husband West have been going through a challenging time. After West announced he wanted to run for president, he started his campaign run but gave away a little too much detail about his family life at the time. Admitting that Kardashian considered an abortion the first time she got pregnant with their oldest daughter, North, from there it was a downhill spiral for the family. After a string of Twitter rants, Kardashian finally opened up on her social media account explaining that West's bipolar episode was at large and asked the public to please respect their time.

For several weeks, the two were living apart with West on their ranch in Wyoming and the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star in Los Angeles with their kids. However, Kardashian did fly out to go see her husband to try and work things out. While several sources have varied responses and statements saying their marriage has been over for a while and that they're doomed for a divorce, that may not be the case.