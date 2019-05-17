Kylie Jenner Got a Matching Tattoo With Best Friend Anastasia Karanikolaou

Kylie Jenner recently threw a birthday party for her boyfriend Travis Scott, with the bash complete with a tattoo artists offering to ink guests. Both Jenner and Scott participated, and Jenner’s new tattoo has now been revealed, with the makeup mogul and her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou having gotten permanent tributes to Jenner and Scott’s 1-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Jenner debuted her ink on her Instagram Story on Thursday, revealing that she had gotten her daughter’s name tattooed in small capital letters on her tricep.

The 21-year-old gave fans a look at the tattoo in a quick clip that she captioned, “That elbow scab,” with the friends holding their arms out for the camera.

“Stop showing it,” Karanikolaou says in the clip, while Jenner exclaims, “Stassie!”

Page Six reports that the two besties were inked at Scott’s party by tattoo artist JonBoy, who shared a finished look at Karanikolaou’s new addition on Instagram after the fact. Also at the party, Scott got the word “Rager” tattooed along with his friend Kid Cudi.

Karanikolaou, who goes by Stassie, has been friends with Jenner for years, having previously appeared in multiple videos on Jenner’s app and the video Jenner shared to reveal her pregnancy.

The tattoo joins Jenner’s growing collection, as the reality star also has a red heart, the phonetic spelling of the word “sanity,” and the letters “L.A.,” which were changed from the letter “T,” which stood for Jenner’s former boyfriend Tyga.

In addition, she and Scott have matching butterflies inked on their ankles and Jenner and ex-best friend Jordyn Woods share a tattoo of the letter “M.”

Woods has been persona non grata for the Kardashian family following her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson earlier this year, with the model moving out of Jenner’s guesthouse after the family reportedly severed all ties with her.

The status of Woods and Jenner’s friendship is currently unknown, but a source told PEOPLE in April that there may still be hope for the longtime best friends.

“It’s still a tricky situation for Kylie. And no one is actually putting too much pressure on her,” the source said. “Her family is aware that she is in contact with Jordyn. They are letting Kylie figure things out for herself.”

The insider added that Jenner has been focusing on widening her inner circle.

“She has been socializing more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with,” the source said. “After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @stassiebaby