Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala ‘After Party’ Photo With Sister Kim Features All The Curves

Kylie Jenner and her older sister Kim Kardashian attended the 2017 Met Gala on Monday night in New York City and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars posed for a photo together to share a look at the “after party.”

our after party A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 2, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Kylie Jenner shared the photo on Instagram with the caption: “our after party.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The blurry image shows the celebrity siblings hanging out in a bedroom together wearing risqué post-gala outfits. 19-year-old Kylie donned a black crop top that gave a glimpse at her toned midriff and a pair of skintight black pants. Kim Kardashian, 36, opted for an off-the-shoulder white dress that showcased her famously curvy figure. While Kim Kardashian stayed true to her signature black hair look, Kylie opted for a peroxide blonde color that offset her black getup.

Earlier in the evening, at the star-studded Met Gala, Kylie Jenner broke one of the cardinal rules of the event by taking a selfie despite the strict guidelines that cell phones and social media were reportedly banned.

The E! News starlet snapped a bathroom selfie at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a slew of celebrities including her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian appearing in the photo. Other stars seen in the pic included rapper A$AP Rocky, Paris Jackson, supermodel Lily Aldridge, Diddy, Frank Ocean, Brie Larson and more.

The Lip Kit creator posted the pic with the caption: “annual bathroom selfie.”

annual bathroom selfie A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

When Kylie Jenner isn’t rocking the red carpet at fancy events, she has reportedly been spending a significant amount of time with her rumored boyfriend, “Antidote” rapper Travis Scott. Jenner recently broke up with her on-off boyfriend of four years, Tyga, and she seems ready to make it official with the 25-year-old musician.

“Travis is telling friends that he and Kylie are the real deal,” a source close to the rapper said.

The two were seen together at the Coachella music festival back in April. An eyewitness at the event said that when Travis Scott finished his set, “he immediately gave Kylie a kiss.”

The potential lovebirds also partied it up on Sunday in New York City, and judging by appearances, they are likely more than just friends.

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Kylie Jenner, Us Weekly]