Kylie Jenner Hilariously Responds To Being Called A Prostitute

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner does not typically clap back at Internet trolls when she posts on social media. Because Jenner has nearly 75 million followers on Instagram alone, she is inevitably going to receive a heavy dose of online hatred.

On Monday night, the 19-year-old reality star felt that one comment was so ridiculous that it was worth addressing. We are really thankful that Kylie did reply to one Twitter user because her response was actually hilarious.

The Twitter troll wrote: “@KylieJenner looks like a 14-year-old prostitute.”

Shortly thereafter, Kylie decided to send out a quote retweet with a reply.

Kylie wrote, “Idk I feel like I look like a 19 year old prostitute.”

The response came after Kylie posted a racy selfie that displayed her curves in a black thong. She captioned the photo: “Morning.”

Late last week, Jenner debuted an all new rose gold hair color on Instagram. This was one of the few posts from Kylie since the Kim Kardashian robbery that went down at a hotel in Paris last week.

Recently, Kylie did an impromptu Twitter Q&A with her fans after her best friends had to cancel their plans, according to E! News. The subjects of the questions ranged from how she picked her dog’s “nerdy” names to her high school nickname (which was Candy).

“I’m getting a lot of questions about kids – how many kids do I want, do I want kids?” Jenner wrote. “I do want kids, but not now,” she clarified.

What do you think about Kylie Jenner’s hilarious response to the Twitter troll that said she looked like a “14-year-old prostitute?”

