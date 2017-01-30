Kylie Jenner Has Officially Gone Braless On Snapchat

Kylie Jenner just posted one of her most revealing photos to date. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to show off a braless look while rocking a fringe dress that will make your jaw drop.

The 19-year-old put her famously curvy figure on full display in the shiny white gown that had a deep plunging neckline.

Videos by PopCulture.com

🐩 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:31am PST

The Lip Kit creator’s ample cleavage sparked speculation that she had gone under the knife to get have breast augmentation surgery.

Some of the comments from her followers included: “Did you get breast implants? Looks like it…” and “So how much did the boob job cost?”

Back in August, Jenner took to her official website to put the rumors to rest.

“No, people – I haven’t gotten breast implants! Everyone is obsessed with that. Truth is, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve gained 15 pounds and my body has changed; I’ve definitely filled out.”

Even though Kylie has publicly shot down the boob job accusations, a Clinical Director at Transform, Mark Norfolk, told Daily Mail that he believes differently.

“Looking at the recent images of Kylie, it would appear that she has had a recent Breast Augmentation,” Norfolk said. “Considering Kylie’s weight hasn’t fluctuated hugely over the last year it is unusual that her breast size would increase so dramatically and in my professional opinion, I don’t believe that this increase in size is down to hormones as she is claiming.”

He continued by saying: “Kylie also looks to be around a petite size 8 or so her breasts don’t seem naturally in proportion with her dress size. However, without seeing her in person, it’s hard to say for certain and as we are unable to see the outlines of Kylie’s breast there is a chance the increase in breast size could be down to a good bra.”

To keep up with Kylie Jenner, follow her on Instagram here.

What are your thoughts? Do you think Kylie Jenner had breast augmentation surgery?

MORE Kylie Jenner: Kylie Jenner Reveals Bikini Pic That Puts All Others To Shame | Kylie Jenner Shares Bra Top Pic That Is Sure To Melt Screens | Kylie Jenner Posts Fiery Photo That Leaves Nothing To The Imagination | Kylie Jenner Went Full Kendall Jenner And Revealed A See-Through Outfit | Kylie Jenner Just Revealed A Whole New Look On Snapchat | Kylie Jenner Reveals Puma Ad Pics, And There’s Spandex For Centuries | Kylie Jenner Has Revealed A Set Of New Photos, And They Flaunt Every Curve

[H/T Daily Mail]