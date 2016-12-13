Kylie Jenner Has Donned Her Nude Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner sent her social media followers into a frenzy after posting a mirror selfie while wearing a nude bodysuit.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the photo on Instagram without a caption, but the snap needed no explanation as her more than 80 million followers showered the post with likes.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 12, 2016 at 3:01pm PST

In the photo, Kylie shows off her famous curvy figure in the skin-tight bodysuit, which has a high neckline and sleeveless cut. Kylie’s long, black hair cascades down the side of her body, and she is rocking a dark brown shadow on her lids.

Since sharing the snap on Instagram on Monday night, the photo has received more 1.6 million likes.

While this outfit caught the eye of millions of social media users, this isn’t even close to the most revealing look that Kylie has donned in recent weeks.

For Halloween, Kylie dressed up as pop superstar Christina Aguilera. Earlier this week, Kylie once again rocked an outfit to honor the Voice coach for the “Genie in a Bottle” singer’s birthday party.

Kylie shared a photo from the photo party while posing with Christina Aguilera on Instagram. She posted the snap with the caption: “Birthday bae.”

Birthday Bae A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 10, 2016 at 10:56pm PST

In addition to her revealing Christina Aguilera costume, Kylie raised eyebrows with several photos from her new calendar. Prior to the release of the calendar on December 10, Jenner shared pics on social media that had everyone doing a collective jaw-drop.

Arguably the most shocking photo was a snap with a massive snake. The enormous reptile was wrapped around her body while Kylie lay on the ground in a black outfit with thong bottom.

Sneek peak from the KYLIEJENNER2017 calendar dropping December 10th on KylieJennerShop.com @thekylieshop A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 5, 2016 at 8:36am PST

To keep up with Kylie Jenner, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think about Kylie Jenner’s nude bodysuit?

