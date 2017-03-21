Kylie Jenner’s New Flaunt Video Features The Blondest Of Hair

Kylie Jenner just unleashed an all new video on Instagram that showcases her rocking bod and eye-catching blond locks. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Tuesday morning to reveal the sizzling hot footage.

Sneak peek of my shoot with @flauntmagazine for #theheartbreakissue Follow @flauntmagazine now! 💋 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 21, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

The 19-year-old model captioned the clip: “Sneak peek of my shoot with @flauntmagazine for #theheartbreakissue Follow @flauntmagazine now!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Lip Kit creator was filmed walking down a hallway and into a brightly decorated bedroom. She donned a loose-fitting crop top with a matching skirt that flaunted her hourglass figure. Jenner completed her look with a heavy-handed makeup touch and red earrings.

As the camera followed Kylie into the hot pink bedroom, she seductively turned around and batted her lashes at the camera. When she steps into the light, Kylie’s blond locks are on full display and it’s clear to see that her new shade is one of the lightest hair colors that she has sported in recent weeks. The risqué clip ends with the fashion mogul sitting down on the bed and giving a hint of a smirk.

In just over an hour, Kylie Jenner’s racy video took over the Internet and racked up more than 1.8 million views. More than 430k fans liked the post on Instagram with another 25k taking to the comments section to express how stunning Kylie looked.

On Monday, Kylie surprised her followers by introducing new blushes into her cosmetics line. The E! News star took to Instagram to post a picture of the brand new products.

She captioned the photo. “BLUSHES!!! I’m beyond excited to welcome these to the Kylie Cosmetics family! I’m obsessed with blush and it’s a dream that I can finally have MY OWN! Can’t wait for you guys to experience these build-able Matte beauties! They launch this Friday at 3pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com @kyliecosmetics check out my snap to see more xx.”

Kylie’s makeup company has been making waves in the media in recent weeks for more reasons than just launching a new line of blushes. Many have been outraged that they purchased items with the company and were shipped empty containers! Learn more here.

To keep up with Kylie Jenner, follow her on Instagram here.

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Kylie Jenner]