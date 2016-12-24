Kylie Jenner Exchanges (A Ton) Of Christmas Gifts With Friends

It’s must be nice to be friends with Kylie Jenner. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was clearly in the giving spirit this year as she shared videos while preparing the presents she was going to give to her BFF’s.

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:04pm PST

The 19-year-old model shared videos and photos on Snapchat showing the gift-wrapping station she and her pals set up. In one of the snaps, Kylie’s friend is seen wrapping a gift. Kylie then pans the camera across the room and there are tons of boxes and presents perfectly wrapped.

Another Snapchat photo shows the customized wrapping paper Kylie used on the gifts she was giving to her friends. She captioned the photo: “My besties opening their gifts tonight cuz I just can’t wait.”

Kylie isn’t the only one that has been feeling festive this year, Kardashian clan matriarch Kris Jenner gave a tour of her home, and the Christmas decorations are absolutely stunning.

Jenner showed Architectural Digest around “Kandyland,” which was decorated by floral designer Jeff Leatham. The decorations included custom-made candy sculptures, gingerbread houses, and holiday stockings.

Kandyland-chic ❤️ Thank you @jeffleatham for helping me transform my home this Christmas!! I invited @archdigest to film the magical transformation! Watch the video on ArchitecturalDigest.com 🎄#christmas #besttimeoftheyear #happyholidays A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:32am PST

When Kylie isn’t wrapping presents in her customized wrapping paper, she is usually taking to Instagram to show off her toned body. On Wednesday night, Jenner quite possibly posted her sexiest pic ever.

Kylie was photographed donning a gold two-piece ensemble with a high-waisted bikini bottom. Jenner famously curvy figure was put on full display, and her jet-black hair swept across her face as she struck a seductive pose for the camera.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 21, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

What do you think Kylie bought for all of her friends for Christmas?

[H/T Teen Vogue]