Kylie Jenner Debuts Stunning New Gold Dress

Kylie Jenner debuted a new gold dress on social media, and the 19-year-old model looks absolutely stunning. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a trio of snaps on Instagram to show off the outfit.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 19, 2016 at 3:18pm PST

The gold fabric on the dress appeared to be made of a silky smooth material while the black trim on the outfit was an intricately designed lace that flowed from her back and down her sleeves.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kylie’s hair was jet black, and flowed down her back and along her toned figure.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 19, 2016 at 3:39pm PST

Kylie shared the photos without captions, but it’s clear that each picture was worth a thousand words. Her 81.3 million followers showered her with millions of likes and flattering comments on each of the photos.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 19, 2016 at 5:04pm PST

While these three photos exhibit an extravagantly classy look, Kylie has been making headlines frequently in recent weeks after posting far more risqué photos on social media.

One look that sent Kylie’s followers into a frenzy was a snap she shared while rocking a nude bodysuit. The skin-tight outfit, with its high neckline and sleeveless cut, puts Kylie’s curvy body on full display. Her long, black locks cascade down her side, and she is looking totally fierce with a dark brown shadow on her lids.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 12, 2016 at 3:01pm PST

Kylie seems to be following in the footsteps of her big sister, Kim Kardashian, and has in turn become one of the beloved queens of Instagram. As some of the most followed people on social media, both Kylie and Kim have become notorious for posting racy photos on the Internet that have caused quite a bit of controversy on social media.

Not only has Kylie been using the Kim Kardashian social media model in gaining a massive following, but also she has even started looking like her. In this Instagram post, Kylie looks identical to Kim!

To keep up with Kylie Jenner, follow her on Instagram here.

Also, be sure to check out Kylie Jenner’s sexiest moments here.

Is this new gold dress your favorite Kylie Jenner look?

MORE Kylie Jenner: Kylie’s Assistant Reveals What It Is Like To Work For The Star | Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, And More Strip Down For Photoshoot | Topless Kylie Jenner Straddles Tyga In Racy Birthday Photos | Kylie Jenner Surprises Fans By Announcing Pop Up Shop On | Kylie Jenner’s New Bikini Outfit Is Out Of This World | Kylie Jenner Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian In New Photo

[H/T Instagram]