Kylie Jenner Gives Cooking Lesson On How To Make ‘Really Simple’ Cinnamon Roll Waffles

In a short amount of time, Kylie Jenner has become a massive business mogul. Her Kylie Cosmetics company is constantly putting out highly sought-after products, and she also has the Kendall + Kylie apparel line with big sis Kendall Jenner.

Is her next big move into the food business? Probably not. But she does have a recipe for Cinnamon Roll Waffles that you should definitely check out. Kylie says, “They’re really simple but really good.”

Originally posted as a series of Snapchat videos, the video montage shows Kylie using some Pillsbury cinnamon rolls, her favorite she says, and a regular waffle iron to make up some delicious-looking cinnamon roll waffles that will make you want to run out and buy some cinnamon rolls. And probably a waffle-iron also, if you don’t already have one.

Now, it’s said that she may have stolen this little food-hack from Kendall, who’s rumored to have shared it way back in 2014 but, in all fairness, family recipes change hands all the time among relatives.

Kylie also generously shared the full recipe on her website.

First, “let your waffle maker heat up and then lightly spray it with a non-stick oil. Next, open your can of cinnamon rolls (my fave is Pillsbury’s!) and put aside the icing that comes with it for later.”

Then, “take one of the rolls and place it in the center of the waffle maker and close it. (You could put more than one roll in at a time, but just keep in mind they’ll probably cook together into one giant waffle—which might be a good thing, lol.) Let it cook for about 3 to 4 minutes, depending on how brown you like your waffles. Repeat this process until you’ve made as many waffles as you like.”

Last, “drizzle the icing all over your waffles and enjoy! If you try my cinnamon roll waffles, tweet me a photo so I can see how yours came out.”

It’s unlikely that we’ll see “Kylie Cuisine” take flight anytime soon, but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star still has plenty to keep her preoccupied in the meantime. At the very least she could grab a slot on Food Network, somewhere between Iron Chef and Cutthroat Kitchen.

