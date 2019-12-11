Kylie Jenner Reveals How She Makes Her Lips Look Twice as Big Their Normal Size

Kylie Jenner is revealing her lip secret with fans! Although it’s no secret anymore that she got lip fillers years ago — along with a few other cosmetic tweaks to create her look today — she still seems to be consistent with the over-lined lip look. The fad is one that has become popular among popular culture these days — and something Jenner’s been doing for years — but no one makes it look better than her! In a quick video tutorial, Jenner shows her fans how she pieces her lip look together.

Jenner started her quick Instagram Story tutorial with her Coconut Lip Liner as she outlined her lips. Then she took her Kylie Matte Lip to fill in the center, just before she topped it off with her Crystal Gloss.

Jenner began using fillers a few years ago, at first denying getting anything, but later confessing to having fillers. The whole reason she decided to enhance a part of her body she felt a little insecure about, she said, was because of a comment a boy she liked made about the size of her lips.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips,” she said on Life of Kylie. “I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I don’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like lip liner isn’t doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done.”

Some would argue it was because of her passion for lips, that she became a billionaire. After she started Kylie Cosmetics, she quickly earned herself a salary that beat out all of her family members individually to become the youngest self-made billionaire. She was quickly recognized after gracing the cover of Forbes for her earnings, beating out Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg who was 23 years old when he became a billionaire. Jenner was just 21 when she earned the title.