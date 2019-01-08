Kylie Jenner Confesses She Is ‘Not Okay’ on Ski Trip Without Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner might have been living it up on a ski trip with her sisters and girlfriends, but she missed her baby girl Stormi Webster at home in California.

After jetting off to Aspen, Colorado for a girls’ weekend on Sunday, Jenner admitted on social media that she was missing her 11-month-old daughter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Only 24 hrs away from my baby but not okay,” Jenner captioned a photo of her and Stormi on her Instagram Story on Monday, adding a broken heart emoji to the end of the caption. She also shared a photo of her Italian greyhound with the caption, “OK… miss you too, Norman.”

Despite missing her and boyfriend Travis Scott‘s daughter, she appeared to manage to have a good time celebrating Jodie Woods’ birthday with sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. The group hit the slopes and enjoyed the mountain town’s picture-perfect scenery.

Jenner and Stormi were reunited at long-last on Monday, when they headed to celeb-favorite eatery Nobu for Japanese food, according to Us Weekly.

Less than a month away from the baby’s first birthday, Jenner revealed on Instagram that she is “so excited” for the big milestone ahead and that she’s already wrapped several gifts.

Although sources have said that Jenner and Scott were in no rush to walk down the aisle, Scott revealed in a recent interview with Rolling Stone magazine that he plans on popping the question sooner rather than later.

“We’ll get married soon,” he said in December. “I just gotta studrdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

The two first connected at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2017 and got pregnant quickly after that. Much to Scott’s pleasant surprise, the relationship grew stronger and evolved from there to where it is today.

“We was just two kids, f—ing around. Maybe, like the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling,” he said. “Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’”

Jenner sparked engagement rumors this week when eagle-eyed fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spotted a sizable diamond ring on her engagement finger in her newest snaps Saturday.

In another photo Jenner shared to Instagram, she made no effort to hide the bling while showing off her fit figure, simply capturing the image with a blue heart.

She and Scott regularly refer to each other as “hubby” or “wifey” and sparked rumors of a wedding while showing off Christmas gifts to one another which were labeled for “Daddy” and “Wifey.”

Neither Scott nor Jenner has confirmed or denied an engagement or secret wedding.