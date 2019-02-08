Kendall Jenner Reveals Sister Kylie Is ‘Practicing’ for Second Baby With Her Partner Travis Scott

Kendall Jenner says her sister Kylie Jenner is getting ready to have another baby.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, the model made it clear that her younger sister is not pregnant with baby No. 2, but the possibility of another pregnancy could happen soon.

During the show, DeGeneres asked: “So, Kylie now is going to have another baby? That is what she said,” referring to a recent post on Kylie’s Instagram where she talked about “baby #2.”

“She’s not,” Jenner responded. “I think she was just like, ‘We are looking good, and we’re really into each other, and maybe baby No. 2 is going to happen.”

“They’re practicing right? Is that the way you call it?” She added, as first reported by InTouch.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continued: “I don’t know. She’s really interesting. Love her. I love her so much. She has a mind of her own. She’s really clever. I don’t think she’s pregnant, no.”

DeGeneres also asked about the rumors that Travis Scott might have proposed to Kylie at the Super Bowl.

“Not that I know of,” Jenner said. “Not that I’m aware of. But if he did, she hasn’t told the family yet. I don’t think that has happened.”

Kylie and Scott have been referring to each other as husband and wife for a few months, which has fueled rumors the couple are either engaged or already married at this point.

Scott confirmed that the couple is still not trying the knot, but plans to propose in a big way to the Kylie Cosmetics.

“We’ll get married soon,” he told Rolling Stone. “I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

The rapper also shared how it felt as their relationship evolved from when they first started seeing each other in April 2017.

“…we was just two kids, f—ing around,” Scott said. “Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’”

With no baby No. 2 on the way, for now, the couple recently celebrated baby Stormi Webster’s first birthday surrounded by the Kardashian family.

“How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby,” Kylie wrote in an Instagram post, featuring many photos of Stormi. “I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and I could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours.”