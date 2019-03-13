Kylie Jenner Cut out Her Favorite Foods to Get Her ‘Body Back’ After Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner made some major changes to her lifestyle in order to get back in shape after giving birth to baby Stormi last year.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, revealed in a recent Instagram Live that while she had always been naturally thin, she had to become more mindful of what she was eating after welcoming her first child in February 2018 alongside boyfriend Travis Scott.

“It’s all about diet for me,” Jenner said. “I’m naturally just a really skinny person. But not like Kendall. She’s naturally, like model status. But yeah, I’ve always had a really flat stomach but I never felt like it went back to what it was before Stormi until recently, and I feel like it has a lot to do with diet.”

She admitted that her favorite foods are generally carb and dairy heavy, which weren’t helpful when it came to shedding the baby weight.

“I really eat very crazy usually. Like whatever I want,” she said. “Pizza, pasta, a lot of dairy. And I just kind of cut all of that out and have just been eating better. And I feel like that’s the trick for me, personally.”

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul wasn’t rushing the process, however.

“And I also think, after a child, it really does take just as long to get your body back as it did to create the child,” she said.

Tuesday, the young mother showed off her fit figure on Instagram Stories, captioning a video of herself in a cropped tee and leggings, “I’m proud of my little stomach.”

In July 2018, Jenner said in a YouTube video with former best friend Jordyn Woods that she was struggling to accept the changes in her body that came after giving birth.

“I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast, which I guess I did,” Jenner said, adding that “people can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes.”

“My boobs are definitely three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger,” she added. “And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before.”

Staying active was also important in her journey, she added.

“I feel like I have fake abs now, it’s just like, genetics,” she joked. “But I want real abs. I know I can have a super fit body. And just for my health — I want to do this. I want to feel good.”

Regardless of her personal insecurities, she added that welcoming her daughter, now 1, was “a beautiful thing.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner