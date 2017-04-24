Kylie Jenner Flips out Over Blac Chyna on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

There was no shortage of drama on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as the family was dealing with Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s relationship drama, with the resulting emotions spilling over to the rest of the family.

Kylie Jenner Claims Blac Chyna Trashed Her House, Says ‘It’s So Disrepectful’ pic.twitter.com/wHwR3LLXJV — Maurizio Glovia (@MaurizioGlovia) April 24, 2017

According to PEOPLE, Kardashian and Chyna rented out one of Kylie Jenner‘s homes and got into a major fight while staying at the property. As a result, Chyna broke Jenner’s things inside her home, and the 19-year-old wasn’t too happy about it.

“My mom calls me and apparently Chyna, 28, threw something at my television,” Jenner said during her interview. “It’s a little disrespectful and I wouldn’t do that to someone else’s home.”

“Its really hard to support a relationship that’s really unhealthy,” she continued. “I wish they would both stop this roller coaster ride.”

The episode continued to focus on Kardashian and Chyna’s relationship drama, with Kardashian’s family explaining why they don’t think the pair are right for each other. Despite their words, Kardashian doesn’t want to hear it.

“I definitely do love her and want to be with her, so I’m not going to just give up,” he told sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian. “We’re both working on ourselves. I have a lot of s–t that I got to figure out, regardless of her or anybody, period. You can’t like tell somebody how to live their life. They just have to experience it themselves.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays on E! at 9 p.m. ET.

