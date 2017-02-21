Kyle Chandler Joins Cast Of Godzilla: King Of Monsters

After Kong: Skull Island, Legendary’s King of Monsters gets another turn on the big screen before going head to head against the giant ape.

And as production gears up for the Godzilla sequel—filming later this year in Atlanta—new casting announcements are being released. Before, we learned that Stranger Things‘ breakout star Millie Bobby Brown was joining the film.

And now we know who will be playing her father, as Kyle Chambers joins Godzilla: King of Monsters.

There is not much else known about the role Chandler will play aside from that parenting aspect.

Chandler stars in the hit Netflix series Bloodlines and was also in Friday Night Lights on NBC. He was also director Tim Miller’s choice to play Cable in Deadpool 2, but with his departure from the film and Chandler’s casting here, that’s very unlikely now.

The same report states that no one except from Ken Watanabe will reprise their roles from the first film. So don’t expect to see Elizabeth Olsen, Brian Cranston, or Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the new film.

Godzilla: King of Monsters will be directed by Michael Dougherty, who is also co-writing the script.

Are you excited for Chandler to join the newest Godzilla film? Let us know with your anticipation ranking in our Movie Database right now!

