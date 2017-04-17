Kurt Sutter Teases ‘There Will Be Blood’ In New Mayans MC Set Photo

One of the most anticipated TV shows that’s currently filming is Kurt Sutter’s Mayans MC, a spin-off of his Sons of Anarchy series. Knowing how highly-anticipated the series is, Sutter seems to revel in regularly teasing his fans on social media about what he’s currently shooting and offers glimpses of things behind the scenes. One of his most recent posts referenced not only one of the best movies of the ’00s, but also promised fans there would be plenty of bloodshed in his upcoming show.

Mayan MC pilot day 9. There will be blood. #mayansmc A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

UP NEXT: 5 Sons Of Anarchy Characters Who Could Realistically Appear In Mayans MC

Videos by PopCulture.com

In 2007, Daniel Day-Lewis starred as Daniel Plainview in There Will Be Blood, the story of an oil tycoon who would stop at nothing to make a fortune. The movie was filmed in central and southern California, capturing the desolate landscapes and arid climates of the story.

Mayans MC is also currently filming in central and southern California, so Sutter couldn’t resist snapping a pic of one of the hundreds of oil derricks that cover the horizon.

His caption, “There will be blood,” is a direct reference to the film, of course, but knowing that Sutter’s previous shows have had no problem embracing violence and pushing boundaries with its aggressive content, there will surely be some ford of bloodshed in the upcoming series.

There’s no premiere date set for the series, but fans are eagerly awaiting the return to the world they were introduced to in Sons of Anarchy.

The show will focus on the Mayans motorcycle club, the rivals of the Jax Teller-led Sons of Anarchy.

The show features many actors previously seen in Sons of Anarchy, but there’s no definite plans on how many other former actors could pop up in the new show.

As far as how the two shows could crossover, Sutter said in December, “I’ll direct the pilot and my plan is to do this. It’s to honor the mythology that a lot of talented people spent seven years creating so that we transition from that mythology into this new mythology.” He added, “And my hope is to hire a creative staff that’s based in that culture.”

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Instagram, sutterink]