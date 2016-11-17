Kurt Sutter Reminds Us Of A Hilarious Moment For Sons Of Anarchy

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter gave his fans a hearty laugh on Thursday morning by sharing a hilarious throwback photo on Twitter. The image features the 56-year-old director alongside SOA alum Katey Sagal from a Funny or Die filmed back in 2012.

Sutter shared a photo from the SOA parody clip on social media with the caption: “#TBT to ‘The Grandsons of Anarchy.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kurt Sutter has been active on social media lately for more than just the purpose of posting hilarious TBT pics. He’s been teasing the upcoming SOA offshoot series Mayans MC with a series of posts and it sounds like he is planning on sharing images on Twitter and Instagram every week until the series debut.

Earlier this week, Sutter shared a photo on Twitter with the caption: “Repost @emiliorivera48 #RollOut Mayan Monday #MayansMC #MarcusAlvarez #emiliorivera #kurtsutter @mayansmc_onfx.”

While the tweet was a repost, his followers probably noticed the message that read, “Mayan Monday,” which likely means that Sutter will be posting new Mayans MC teasers on a weekly basis.

On November 10, Sutter posted a photo of that teased the return of Jax Teller’s (Charlie Hunnam) son, Abel Teller.

He posted the photo with the caption: “Lookin good kid. #SOA.”

Showrunner Kurt Sutter isn’t the only one that’s jacked up for Mayans MC. Emilio Rivera, who will be reprising his role as Marcus Alvarez in the upcoming spinoff, seems totally amped. The 55-year-old actor has been posting a slew of photos to tease Mayans MC.

On Wednesday, Rivera posted a photo on Instagram with the caption: “#Rollout I caught a Pic of the Super Moon last nite, it was pretty BaadAss.. #Mayansmc #emiliorivera.”

#Rollout I caught a Pic of the Super Moon last nite ,it was pretty BaadAss.. #Mayansmc #emiliorivera A photo posted by Emilio Rivera (@emiliorivera48) on Nov 15, 2016 at 3:28pm PST

Here’s the Funny or Die sketch below tht Kurt Sutter was referencing in his TBT tweet. Be sure to watch until the very end when Sutter and Sagal finally make an appearance.

To keep up with the latest on Mayans MC, be sure to follow Kurt Sutter on Twitter here, on Facebook here, and on Instagram here.

What was your reaction when you first saw this Sons of Anarchy parody video?

MORE on Sons of Anarchy and Mayans MC: Sons Of Anarchy Star Shines In Outsiders Season 2 Trailer / Sons Of Anarchy Star Teases Mayans MC With New, Beautiful Picture / Sons of Anarchy fans takeover Internet / Is Mayans MC a good idea? / Kurt Sutter teases Mayans MC with throwback picture / All the Sons of Anarchy updates you can handle

[H/T Twitter: Kurt Sutter]