Kurt Sutter Posts New ‘Mayans MC’ Photo, Caption Sparks Question

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter has just dropped another behind-the-scenes photo from his forthcoming spin-off series Mayans MC. And with it, a message that has sparked questions from all the fans.

In the new pic, posted to Instagram Friday morning, we see a gather of the cast and crew for Mayans MC. They appear to be shooting a scene on the sound stage, but we are unsure of what the scene consist of. We see a few guys in their black leather Mayans vest, crew members and the director sitting behind the camera.

Although the picture is newsworthy within itself, the real questions come from Sutter’s caption, which reads: “Mayans MC pilot. Day 12. Still working out my Catholic shit. #mayansmc.”

Check out the pic below:

Mayans MC pilot. Day 12. Still working out my Catholic shit. #mayansmc A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Apr 20, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT

Sutter’s caption left many fans wondering what exactly his Catholic stuff is and what does that mean for that particular scene and the series as a whole.

There’s a lot of questions that were brought about by the comment such as, will Mayans MC have a more religious feel? If the show does go more religious what will be incorporated in the show? Will the scenes be less violent?

Unfortunately, it is too early to answer any of those questions as the pilot episode is still being filmed. But if you remember in SOA, the club would often display a religious kind of action with their intense meetings at the table. They often referred to it as “Church” and to these clubs, the table meeting is a sacred place where only true brothers are welcome.

It will be interesting to see how Sutter incorporates new elements into the spin-off series.

Here is FX’s official synopsis for Mayans MC:

“Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border, struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves.”

