Kurt Sutter Shares New Behind-The-Scenes ‘Mayans MC’ Pic With Clayton Cardenas

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter has been treating fans to behind-the-scenes pictures for the coming spin-off series on social media and today is no different.

Sutter took to Instagram to share a pic from the forthcoming pilot of Mayans MC and this time he featured a cast member.

In this picture, we see Sutter on set with Clayton Cardenas who is dressed in his Mayans gear. We slightly see another cast member behind Sutter and another man sitting in front of the director.

We are not 100 percent sure what they are discussing, but if the comment is any indicator then it could be the price of organics.

Check out the picture below:

Mayans MC pilot. Day 13. The price of organics. @claytoncardenas #mayansmc A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Apr 21, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

Back in February it was announced that Clayton Cardenas was tapped as a co-star in the pilot of Mayans MC.

The spin-off series is set post-SOA and centers on EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border who struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel as well as his need for respect from the women he loves.

Cardenas will play Angel Reyes, EZ’s brother. He’s a full patch member of the Mayans MC, Santo Padre. He lives with the burden of being the “lesser son” in a proud Mexican family who loves few and trusts even fewer.

Cardenas joins a cast that includes Edward James Olmos, who is set to play Felipe Reyes, the family’s formerly strong patriarch who, after years of being crushed by bullets and labor, struggles to keep his past buried and lead his sons down a lawful and righteous path.

