Kurt Sutter Kicks Off Mayans MC Day 1 Filming With Hilarious Tweet

Kurt Sutter and the gang are heading full steam ahead into filming the Sons of Anarchy spinoff show Mayans MC. As the creator of the original FX series, Kurt Sutter has been tapped to direct the pilot episode of Mayans MC. To kick off the first day of filming, the writer-director took to Twitter to commemorate the occasion with a hilarious tweet.

Day 1. Mayans MC pilot. (take 2)

They still think I know what I’m doing…

🐱in 💼 ✔️#MayansMC — kurt sutter (@sutterink) April 4, 2017

The 56-year-old tweeted: “Day 1. Mayans MC pilot. (take 2) They still think I know what I’m doing…#MayansMC.”

Given the massive success and popularity of Sons of Anarchy, it’s fair to say that Kurt Sutter definitely knows what he is doing even despite his playful doubts. To reassure him, a slew of his fans replied to Sutter’s tweet by offering words of encouragement and expressing how excited they are for the offshoot series.

In recent weeks, Kurt Sutter has been whipping the SOA fans into a frenzy by sharing several exciting images of the cast of Mayans MC. This past weekend, he unleashed the first photo of the full cast together and Instagram nearly melted down completely.

The image shows Emilio Rivera, JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, and several of the other stars of the upcoming series during a table read.

Sutter captioned the snap: “Respect handed down from one club to the next. Thank you, brothers, old and new. We create the story, and the story creates us. #mayansmc.”

Respect handed down from one club to the next. Thank you, brothers, old and new. We create the story, and the story creates us. #mayansmc A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Mar 31, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

In case you missed it, read the official synopsis for Mayans MC below:

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

To keep up with Kurt Sutter, be sure to follow him on Twitter here.

What are you most excited to see in Mayans MC?

