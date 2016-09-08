Kurt Russell Will Discuss Big Trouble In Little China At Beyond Fest, James Gunn To Moderate

Will you be going to Beyond Fest in Los Angeles later this September and beginning of October? Well, Kurt Russell will be discussing John Carpenter’s cult classic Big Trouble in Little China with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn moderating. The discussion will be followed by a screening for the film’s 30th anniversary.

The Beyond Fest will be showing a slew of other films including Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey and George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead.

The festival will be held at Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre and will run from Step. 30 to October 11. The event’s sponsor is Shudder, a horror streaming service.

More information about Beyond Fest can be found here.

