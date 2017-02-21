Kung Fu Master Takes Insanely Painful Blows To The Crotch

Off the top of your head, if someone asked you to name the types of martial arts you know of, you’d probably be able to recall things like Karate, Taekwondo, and Jiu-Jitsu.

What you probably wouldn’t say, however, is “Iron Crotch Kung Fu,” because the large majority of people on earth did not know that was a thing. It is, though.

The main guy you see in this video is Master Wei Yaobin, and he’s from Luoyang, China. He’s been practicing what he calls “Iron Crotch Kung Fu” for over a decade. “What exactly is Iron Crotch Kung Fu,” you ask. Well, it appears to just be hitting yourself in the crotch really hard over and over again. Master Wei Yaobin claims to believe that it can “cure erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation.”

In addition to just outright punching himself in the crotch, he also smashes his business parts with bricks and has other gentlemen punch and kick him in the crotch as well. Those other gentlemen, perhaps his students, also practice “Iron Crotch Kung Fu” too, and one of them even takes what is essentially a battering ram to his nether regions.

Maybe the best part of the entire video is the fact that none of the onlookers are phased by what they’re seeing. Not one person so much as flinches. It’s as if a group of men using their own groin areas like a speedbag is so commonplace that they’re bored by it.

There are no confirmed reports of “Iron Crotch Kung Fu” being offered in U.S. martial arts studios at this time.

